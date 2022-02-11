List of player prop bets for Odell Beckham Jr. available on DraftKings for Super Bowl LVI

A midseason acquisition, Odell Beckham Jr. has been a welcome addition to the Los Angeles Rams. He scored five touchdowns in eight regular season games with the Rams, adding another one in the postseason along with the first 100-yard-plus game since 2019.

Here’s a look at the list of notable available prop bets for Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr. available at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Receiving yards: Over/Under 62.5

Receptions: 5.5 (Over +100, Under -130)

First reception: +550

First Rams reception: +250

Longest reception: 23.5 yards (Over -110, Under -120)

MVP: +2800

First TD (game): +900

First TD (team): +500

Anytime TD: +120

Anytime TD + Rams win: +200

2+ TDs: +750

Most receiving yards in SB: +800

