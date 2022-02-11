 clock menu more-arrow no yes

List of player prop bets for Odell Beckham Jr. available on DraftKings for Super Bowl LVI

We take a look at the player prop bets available for Odell Beckham Jr. available on DraftKings Sportsbook ahead of the Super Bowl 56 matchup between the Rams and Bengals.

By LTruscott
NFC Championship - San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

A midseason acquisition, Odell Beckham Jr. has been a welcome addition to the Los Angeles Rams. He scored five touchdowns in eight regular season games with the Rams, adding another one in the postseason along with the first 100-yard-plus game since 2019.

As for prop bets on Beckham’s performance in the Super Bowl, the over/under on his total receiving yards is sitting at 64.5, with -115 odds for either outcome. He’s got an over/under of 5.5 total receptions, with odds of +100 for the over and -130 for the under. He has odds of +120 to score a touchdown at any point in the game and odds of +900 to score either the first or last touchdown of the game.

Here’s a look at the list of notable available prop bets for Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr. available at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Receiving yards: Over/Under 62.5
Receptions: 5.5 (Over +100, Under -130)
First reception: +550
First Rams reception: +250
Longest reception: 23.5 yards (Over -110, Under -120)
MVP: +2800
First TD (game): +900
First TD (team): +500
Anytime TD: +120
Anytime TD + Rams win: +200
2+ TDs: +750
Most receiving yards in SB: +800

