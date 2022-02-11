List of player prop bets for Ben Skowronek available on DraftKings for Super Bowl LVI

Being the fourth wide receiver on a loaded depth chart means there’s not usually a ton of work for Ben Skowronek of the Los Angeles Rams. But because his team is in the Super Bowl this year, that means there are prop bets available for his performance.

He’s a huge long shot to have the most receiving yards in the game—though not the longest—with odds of +10000 to finish with that distinction. He’s got slightly better odds, +2800, to be the player with the longest reception. And you can bet on him to score a touchdown at +800 odds; it would be his first of the year, regular season or playoffs.

Here’s a look at the list of notable available prop bets for Rams WR Ben Skowronek available at DraftKings Sportsbook.

First reception: +5000

First Rams reception: +2000

MVP: +50000

First TD (game): +6500

First TD (team): +4000

Anytime TD: +800

Anytime TD + Rams win: +1400

2+ TDs: +5000

Most receiving yards in SB: +10000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.