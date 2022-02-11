List of player prop bets for Tyler Higbee available on DraftKings for Super Bowl LVI

Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee had an up and down season in the early going this year. But as the regular season wound down and the postseason got underway, he saw his production grow, helping get his team all the way to Super Bowl LVI. He has some interesting prop bets for his performance in the game available too.

One quick note on Higbee. He is dealing with a knee injury he suffered in the NFC Championship game. He missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday prior to the game, so you’ll want to monitor his status.

Higbee has odds of +2000 to finish the game with the most receiving yards. His odds of having the longest reception of the game are sitting at +3500. He has odds of +230 to score a touchdown at any point during the game and +1400 odds to have either the first or last touchdown.

Here’s a look at the list of notable available prop bets for Rams TE Tyler Higbee available at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Receiving yards: TBD (injury)

Receptions: TBD (injury)

To have the first reception of the game: +1600

To have the first reception for the Rams: +650

To have the most receiving yards in the game: +2200

MVP: +10000

First TD (game): +1400

First TD (team): +800

Anytime TD: +230

Anytime TD + Rams win: +300

First TD scorer + Rams win: +1800

2+ TDs: +1300

3+ TDs: +7000

