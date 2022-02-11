List of player prop bets for Kendall Blanton available on DraftKings for Super Bowl LVI

Los Angeles Rams tight end Kendall Blanton didn’t show up much in the box score this season. His spot on the depth chart behind Tyler Higbee didn’t leave him with many passes to catch. However, he has a chance to see some action when the Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday. And that means there are prop bets for Blanton’s performance to consider.

Higbee is still dealing with a knee injury he suffered in the NFC Championship game. He missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday in the lead up to the game, which casts some doubt on his availability. Blanton caught five passes on five targets for 57 yards in the NFC Championship game after Higbee left with his injury.

As for Blanton’s prop bets, you can get +2500 odds for him to have the most receiving yards. He’s got odds of +3500 to have the longest reception of the game. He has odds of +230 to score a touchdown, and those odds go up to +1600 to score the game’s first or last.

Here’s a look at the list of notable available prop bets for Rams TE Kendall Blanton available at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Receiving yards: TBD

Receptions: TBD

To have the first reception of the game: +1600

To have the first reception for the Rams: +650

To have the most receiving yards in the game: +2200

MVP: +10000

First TD (game): +1600

First TD (team): +800

Anytime TD: +230

Anytime TD + Rams win: +300

First TD scorer + Rams win: +1800

2+ TDs: +1300

3+ TDs: +7000

