List of player prop bets for Matt Gay available on DraftKings for Super Bowl LVI

We take a look at the player prop bets available for Matt Gay available on DraftKings Sportsbook ahead of the Super Bowl 56 matchup between the Rams and Bengals.

Matt Gay #8 of the Los Angeles Rams reacts after making a 30 yard field goal to take the lead in the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams kicker Matt Gay is not in the spotlight often, but when called upon in the clutch moments, he usually comes through. Gay hit the game-winning field goal in the NFC Divisional round against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to send the Rams to the NFC title game.

This season, Gay made 32-of-34 field goals and 48-of-49 extra points for the NFC champion Rams. In three postseason games, he’s made 84.6% of his field goals (11/14), but 100% of his extra points (13/13). Fans will be able to place bets on Gay’s kicking points, PAT made, and other various kicking props for Super Bowl Sunday.

Here’s a look at the list of notable available prop bets for Rams kicker Matt Gay available at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Total points: Over 7.5 points, -140
Total points: Under 7.5 points, -105
PAT made: Over 2.5, -120
PAT made: Under 2.5, -110
Exact field goals: 0, +450
Exact field goals: 1, +200
Exact field goals: 2, +225
Exact field goals: 3, +400
Exact field goals: 4 or more, +800
Total field goals made: Over 1.5, -175
Total field goals made: Under 1.5, +125
Total field goal yardage: Over 64.5 yards, -115
Total field goal yardage: Under 64.5 yards, -115

