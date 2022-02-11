List of player prop bets for Matt Gay available on DraftKings for Super Bowl LVI

Los Angeles Rams kicker Matt Gay is not in the spotlight often, but when called upon in the clutch moments, he usually comes through. Gay hit the game-winning field goal in the NFC Divisional round against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to send the Rams to the NFC title game.

This season, Gay made 32-of-34 field goals and 48-of-49 extra points for the NFC champion Rams. In three postseason games, he’s made 84.6% of his field goals (11/14), but 100% of his extra points (13/13). Fans will be able to place bets on Gay’s kicking points, PAT made, and other various kicking props for Super Bowl Sunday.

Here’s a look at the list of notable available prop bets for Rams kicker Matt Gay available at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Total points: Over 7.5 points, -140

Total points: Under 7.5 points, -105

PAT made: Over 2.5, -120

PAT made: Under 2.5, -110

Exact field goals: 0, +450

Exact field goals: 1, +200

Exact field goals: 2, +225

Exact field goals: 3, +400

Exact field goals: 4 or more, +800

Total field goals made: Over 1.5, -175

Total field goals made: Under 1.5, +125

Total field goal yardage: Over 64.5 yards, -115

Total field goal yardage: Under 64.5 yards, -115

