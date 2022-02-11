List of player prop bets for Rams D/ST available on DraftKings for Super Bowl LVI

The Los Angeles Rams defense/special teams has been one of the top-tier units in the NFL this season. The Rams’ defense, which is led by defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, has a ton of standout players at all three levels.

Defensive linemen Aaron Donald, Leonard Floyd, Von Miller, and cornerback Jalen Ramsey are the playmakers on this defense and will be all over the field on Super Bowl Sunday. This season, the Rams were ranked sixth in rushing defense (103.2 yards per game), 22nd in pass defense (241.7 yards per game), and 16th in scoring defense (21.9 points per game).

In regards to Sunday’s game, fans will have a chance to place bets on the Rams total sacks, most sacks by a team, total game sacks and etc. Here’s a look at the list of notable available prop bets for the Rams’ defense and special teams units available at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Total sacks: 3.5 (Over -135, Under +105)

Most sacks: Bengals +310, Rams -225, Tie +450

Team to record first sack: Bengals +150, Rams -200

Total sacks Rams and Bengals: 5.5 (Over +110, Under -135)

