List of player prop bets for Rams D/ST available on DraftKings for Super Bowl LVI

We take a look at the player prop bets available for the Rams defense and special teams units available on DraftKings Sportsbook ahead of their Super Bowl 56 matchup against the Rams.

Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams takes the field before the NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams defense/special teams has been one of the top-tier units in the NFL this season. The Rams’ defense, which is led by defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, has a ton of standout players at all three levels.

Defensive linemen Aaron Donald, Leonard Floyd, Von Miller, and cornerback Jalen Ramsey are the playmakers on this defense and will be all over the field on Super Bowl Sunday. This season, the Rams were ranked sixth in rushing defense (103.2 yards per game), 22nd in pass defense (241.7 yards per game), and 16th in scoring defense (21.9 points per game).

In regards to Sunday’s game, fans will have a chance to place bets on the Rams total sacks, most sacks by a team, total game sacks and etc. Here’s a look at the list of notable available prop bets for the Rams’ defense and special teams units available at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Total sacks: 3.5 (Over -135, Under +105)
Most sacks: Bengals +310, Rams -225, Tie +450
Team to record first sack: Bengals +150, Rams -200
Total sacks Rams and Bengals: 5.5 (Over +110, Under -135)

