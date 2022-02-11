No. 24 UConn vs. No. 25 Xavier: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 24 UConn Huskies will go for their second consecutive victory over a ranked team when they head on the road for a matchup with the No. 25 Xavier Musketeers on Friday night.

UConn (16-6, 7-4 Big East) had lost two in a row before knocking off the No. 18 Marquette Golden Eagles on Tuesday night. The Huskies are 17th in the latest KenPom ratings, and they play better offensively than defensively in adjusted efficiency. R.J. Cole leads the team in points (16), assists (4.5) and steals (1.5) per game.

Xavier (16-6, 7-4 Big East) has lost two straight, including a home loss to DePaul that might sting come Selection Sunday. Junior Jack Nunge (12.7 Pts, 7.1 Reb) looks to give the Huskies fits on the block, with senior point guard Paul Scruggs (12.4 Pts, 4.7 Reb, 4.4 Ast) looking to provide leadership as we get to crunch time.

How to watch UConn vs. Xavier

When: Friday, February 11th, 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Cintas Center, Cincinnati, OH

TV: FS1

Where to live stream online: FS1, FOX Sports App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Xavier -1

Total: 140.5

The Pick

Xavier -1

Sometimes it’s about need as much want in college basketball, and the Muskies could be playing themselves out of a seed with a few more losses. They haven’t posted a Q1 win since the calendar turned to 2022, and the Cintas should be loud for this one.

