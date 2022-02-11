How did the Rams trade for Von Miller? What did they give up?

The Los Angeles Rams made a massive splash during the middle of the season to acquire Von Miller in a trade with the Denver Broncos.

The Rams already had one of the better defensive fronts in the NFL thanks to the likes of elite playmaker Aaron Donald and some stellar players like Leonard Floyd and Justin Hollis. Still, adding an eight-time pro-bowler and Super Bowl champion in Miller to the fray can’t possibly hurt.

Miller was traded away from the Mile High City one day before the NFL trade deadline back in November. In exchange for the Broncos all-time leading sacks leader, the Rams gave up a second and third-round pick from the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft. While that might not seem like a ton, it gives Denver a total of five picks in the first three rounds of the draft, giving them the ability to stockpile the roster with talent or have the flexibility to package those picks to make a big jump to move up for a top-tier talent.

Now stats don’t always tell the whole story, especially for a defensive lineman, but Miller has been an incredible addition to the team. In the 11 games he’s played in since the trade, the former Bronco has racked up seven sacks, 16 tackles for loss, has forced two fumbles and recovered another one.

He also brings a level of experience to the locker room, having already won a Super Bowl ring during his time in Denver and making it to another, though he was injured and unable to play in the big game.

The Rams could have been fine without Miller and could have very well still made a deep playoff run to the Super Bowl. But LA going out and getting him shows that they’re in win-now mode and will do whatever it takes to win a ring.