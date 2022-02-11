How did the Rams acquire Odell Beckham Jr.?

The 2021 season brought a lot of twists and turns on the field, but one of the strangest off of it was that Odell Beckham Jr. was a free agent in the middle of the season after a falling out with the Cleveland Browns.

The Browns released one of the most dynamic pass-catchers in the NFL, giving him the freedom to sign wherever he wanted. The Los Angeles Rams brought him in on a one-year deal and it’s been a pleasant marriage for the two so far.

Bringing in OBJ seemed like an unnecessary move when it happened back in November. The Rams already had a loaded wide receiver room with Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, Van Jefferson and some other role players. But on the day Beckham arrived to the Rams facility for the first time, Woods tore his ACL knocking him out of the lineup for the rest of the season. Because of that, the former LSU Tiger was thrown into action with just one practice with the team and honestly has looked pretty good ever since.

In his 11 games since joining the Rams, he’s hauled in 46 catches for 461 yards and six touchdowns. He seems to be getting better and better each week as well. He hasn’t been a guy who is going to rack up a ton of yards, but that's changed as he’s gotten more comfortable with the offense. In the NFC Championship Game, he eclipsed the century mark in yards for the first time since joining the Rams. He’s also gotten more than 50 yards five times since signing with LA, with it happening in each of his last three games.

He’ll look to continue that success this Sunday when his Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI