How to watch WWE Smackdown via live stream and what to watch for February 11th episode

WWE Friday Night Smackdown returns to your screens tonight with a live episode coming from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

We’re just eight days away from the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia and there’s already a handful of matches announced for the blue brand. We’ll see how they’ll continue the build on tonight’s show.

How to watch Friday Night Smackdown

Date: Friday, February 11

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: Fox

Live stream: FOX.com/live or Fox Now App

What to watch on Friday Night Smackdown

Royal Rumble winner Ronda Rousey made her first ever appearance on Smackdown last to make her Wrestlemania decision, ultimately deciding to target Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair for the big show in April. For tonight’s show, the champ will put her belt on the line in for another title match against Naomi.

Universal Champion Roman Reigns is also in a waiting period for Wrestlemania, where he’ll put his title on the line against Brock Lesnar. In the meantime, he’ll focus his sights on Goldberg, who returned last week to challenge the Tribal Chief to a title match at Elimination Chamber. The WWE Hall of Famer declared that he acknowledged that the champ is next.

Also on the show, we’ll get Natalya facing Aaliyah in a “Hart Dungeon Style” match, so we’ll find out what that entails.