How to watch AEW Rampage via live stream and what to watch on the February 11th episode

AEW returns to your televisions tonight with another episode of Rampage on TNT. This was taped after Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite from Boardwalk Arena in Atlantic City, NJ, so as always, beware of spoilers.

AEW is well on the road to the Revolution pay-per-view in Orlando next month and each passing show inches us closer to the special event. As for tonight’s episode of Rampage, we’ll have a title match showdown on the docket.

How to watch AEW Rampage

Date: Friday, February 4

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Network: TNT

Live stream: TNTdrama.com/watchtnt or the TNT app

What to watch on AEW Rampage

AEW World Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express will put their belts on the line when battling the Gunn Club on tonight’s show. This rivalry has heated for over a month as Billy Gunn and his sons have issued numerous attacks on the champs along with their mentor Christian Cage. We’ll see who walks out of Atlantic City with the gold.

Also on the show, Hook will be back in action when going one-on-one with Blake Li. Hook is still undefeated so we’ll see if the company will actually unveil a program for him as we approach Revolution.