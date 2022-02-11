Who won the Super Bowl last year in 2021?

A new champion will be crowned at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA, this Sunday when the Cincinnati Bengals meet the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl 56. They will take the title from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who won last year’s Super Bowl when demolishing the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 in Super Bowl 55.

That championship game was the culmination of a whirlwind year for the Bucs, who acquired six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady the prior offseason. Pairing returning stars like Mike Evans and Chris Godwin with veteran acquisitions like Rob Gronkowski, Leonard Fournette, and Antonio Brown, the Bucs’ offense became one of the most lethal attacks in the league and rode the experience of Brady right into the big game.

The Bucs offense handled their business in the Super Bowl but the story of the game was the defense, who exploited a porous Chiefs offensive line and made things extremely difficult for opposing quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Kansas City’s lethal offensive attack was surprisingly shut out of the end zone entirely.

With the game being held at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, the Bucs became the first team in NFL history to play the Super Bowl in their home venue. Oddly enough, that accomplishment has been immediately duplicated with the Rams set to play in their home venue of SoFi Stadium this Sunday.