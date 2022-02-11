Which team has won the most Super Bowls? Which player has won the most Super Bowls?

We have made it to the final week of the NFL season. We will see Super Bowl 56 live on Sunday, February 13th from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Kickoff for the Super Bowl will be at 6:30 p.m. ET with the game airing on NBC. Even though the Los Angeles Rams are playing in their home stadium, they are technically the away team against the Cincinnati Bengals. With it being Super Bowl week, let’s take a look at which franchise and player have won the most Super Bowls so far.

Two teams sit above the rest when it comes to franchise Super Bowls. The Pittsburgh Steelers and the New England Patriots both sit atop the league with six Super Bowls apiece. For the Steelers, they have played in eight Super Bowls and have come away with the win in six of them. They won Super Bowl IX (1975), X (1976), XIII (1979), XIV (1980), XL (2006) and XLIII (2009). Winning four of the first 14 Super Bowls set the franchise up for success, but they had a 26-year drought without a Lombardi trophy. Their most recent victory came in 2009 when they took down the Arizona Cardinals on a six-yard touchdown reception by Santonio Holmes with 35 seconds left in the game.

The Patriots have played in 11 Super Bowls and have won six of them. Those six wins have a familiar face under center in quarterback Tom Brady. He hoisted the Lombardi Trophy for Super Bowl XXXVI (2002), XXXVIII (2004), XXXIX (2005), XLIX (2015), LI (2017) and LIII (2019). To prove that he was more than the Patriots, Brady won the final Super Bowl of his career in 2021 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. New England’s most recent Super Bowl win in 2019 came against the Rams and they won by a score of 13-3.