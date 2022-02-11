NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Friday, February 11

We’ve got the post-trade deadline slate, which is always fun to navigate around. There should be some players able to make team debuts and others who won’t be in the lineup, so tracking news is crucial. There are seven games to choose from so let’s look at the options.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Kenrich Williams, Thunder, $4,400

Williams is going to be a pretty chalky play on the slate — along with both the guys below. That’s sort of the theme here; we want players who are going to be safe at a lowery salary. Try and differentiate your lineup with high-priced players who should go overlooked. Williams is a very safe option. The matchup isn’t great but the Sixers also just traded for James Harden and lost Seth Curry and Andre Drummond, so the team is going to be shorthanded. If OKC can keep it somewhat close for a bit, Williams has a good chance of smashing value.

Devin Vassell, Spurs, $4,000

San Antonio had a fire sale before the deadline on Thursday. Derrick White and Thad Young were shipped out and Josh Richardson and Romeo Langford were brought in. Both former Celtics are expected to be out against the Hawks on Friday. So Vassell should start and play a ton of minutes, a trend that should continue the rest of the season. Vassell has a decent ceiling and his floor should land around 20 DKFP, which doesn’t kill you.

Bones Hyland, Nuggets, $3,800

The Denver Nuggets weren’t very active at the deadline and should get Jamal Murray back before the end of the season. The Nuggets face the Celtics, who made a few deals before the deadline. If Derrick White is unable to make his team debut, Boston could be shorthanded a bit. Hyland is averaging around 18-19 minutes in the month of February and has a decent ceiling at this price.