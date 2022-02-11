Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Friday, February 11

It’s a relatively light seven-game slate in the NBA Friday, with only one national television game on NBA TV. That doesn’t mean there won’t be any stars in action though, and the fallout from the trade deadline will already be on display in some games. Here’s some of the best player props bettors can jump on for Friday’s NBA games. Odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Donovan Mitchell, over 2.5 3-pointers (-165)

After missing eight games with a concussion, Mitchell has been on fire over his last three contests. He’s hitting 44.4 percent of his threes, and he’s taken 27. The volume will continue to be there and the percentage is good enough right to where bettors can feel comfortable with this prop.

Trae Young, over 9.5 assists (-145)

Young is averaging 11.7 assists per game over his last three contests, but he’s got a tough matchup Friday against Dejounte Murray. This means Atlanta’s point guard might be even more inclined to feed his teammates, who will have lesser defenders on them for much of the game. This could be a light game for Young in terms of shots but he should hit double-digit assists again.

Nikola Jokic triple-double vs. Celtics (+135)

Jokic has been a monster in the last 13 games, averaging 26.6 points, 12.8 rebounds and 10.2 assists per game. The Nuggets big man has seven triple-doubles during that span, and has come a few assists shy of making it nine. At plus-money, this prop is always in contention of cashing and Jokic is worth backing in a favorable matchup against the Celtics.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.