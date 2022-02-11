Pick against the spread, over/under for Cavaliers vs. Pacers on Friday

The Cleveland Cavaliers face their division rivals Indiana Pacers Friday with both teams undergoing some changes at the trade deadline. The Cavaliers snagged former Pacer Caris LeVert, while Indiana added Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield from the Kings. All those players are expected to suit up tonight.

The Cavaliers are 6-point favorites per DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 214.5.

Cavaliers vs. Pacers, 7:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Pacers +6 (-115)

Betting against the Cavs has been dangerous this season. Cleveland is playing great basketball, but Indiana’s new additions will have something to prove tonight. There’s also a chance the Pacers get Malcolm Brogdon back from his Achilles injury, which would be a huge boost. Back the Pacers to keep this thing competitive and cover the spread.

Over/Under: Under 214.5 (-110)

The Cavaliers have the top defense in the league in terms of points given up per game but they’ve struggled of late offensively. The Pacers also haven’t been able to put the ball in the bucket much, so the under is the play here even with a relatively low total.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.