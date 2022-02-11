Pick against the spread, over/under for Spurs vs. Hawks on Friday

There’s a great guard matchup on tap Friday when Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks meet Dejounte Murray and the San Antonio Spurs. The Hawks are looking to keep up their recent play, while the Spurs look to get out of a small rut with the play-in tournament still being a possibility.

The Hawks are 8-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 233.

Spurs vs. Hawks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Hawks -8 (-105)

Even with Murray playing excellent individually, the Hawks simply have more talent across the board than the Spurs. Atlanta’s offense has been clicking over the last few weeks and there will be spaces on the perimeter for the Hawks to exploit. Add in Young’s passing ability and Atlanta is the team to back in this encounter to win and cover.

Over/Under: Under 233 (-110)

Over the last five games, both teams rank around the middle of the league in points allowed per game. When it comes to scoring, both are in the top 10 in points per game over the last 10 contests. However, with a total in the 230s, the under is the play Friday.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.