Pick against the spread, over/under for Nuggets vs. Celtics on Friday

The Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics will meet on national TV Friday with both teams playing well as the All-Star break approaches. The Nuggets have overcome some significant injuries to remain in playoff contention, while the Celtics hope to keep a six-game winning streak going.

Boston is a 6-point in this contest per DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 219.

Nuggets vs. Celtics, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nuggets +6 (-110)

The Celtics have been playing extremely well of late, but they’ve had little resistance in their last six games. Boston has wins over New Orleans, Detroit, Charlotte and Orlando. It also beat a Heat team without Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry, and got the Nets as they continued to slide. Jokic is playing at a MVP level again, and the Celtics don’t have a great answer for him defensively. Look for Denver to cover the spread behind Jokic’s exceptional play Friday.

Over/Under: Over 219 (-110)

The Nuggets are fifth in scoring over the last 10 games, while the Celtics rank 11th in that same span. Boston does have the top scoring defense over the last 10 contests but we’ve seen that list of opponents. Denver’s defense has been in the middle of the league during that stretch. Look for both offenses to keep things rolling Friday and get over this total.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.