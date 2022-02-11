Pick against the spread, over/under for Timberwolves vs. Bulls on Friday

The Minnesota Timberwolves meet the Chicago Bulls Friday with both teams squarely in the playoff hunt. The Timberwolves have powered through some injuries to enter the bottom of the Western conference field, while the Bulls have overcome their own issues to remain in striking distance for the East’s No. 1 seed.

The Bulls are 3-point favorites per DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 241.

Timberwolves vs. Bulls, 8:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bulls -3 (-110)

Minnesota is banged up right now, with five rotation players listed as questionable. Anthony Edwards and D’Angelo Russell are in that group, so this line could move towards Chicago more if both guys are ruled out. The Bulls have been great at home and after not making moves at the deadline, the front office said it had confidence in the current group. Look for the Bulls to make a statement at home Friday night.

Over/Under: Under 241 (-110)

Neither team has played great defense of late. The Timberwolves are 26th in scoring defense over the last 10 games while the Bulls rank 25th. On the flip side, Minnesota has the No. 1 scoring offense in that same span with Chicago checking in at No. 3. Despite all this, a total in the 240s is insanely high. There will be some dropoff at some point, so take the under Friday.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.