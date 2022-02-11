What will coin toss come up at beginning of Super Bowl? Will coin toss winner win game?

Always one of the most popular prop bets for the big game, we’ll know the results of the coin toss pretty quickly when Super Bowl LVI, between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, gets underway at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 13.

The Rams get to make the call on the coin toss this year. Last year, the Chiefs made the call and won the toss with heads. The year before, it was tails. Prior to that, we had two consecutive games with heads, which followed a four-game streak for tails.

You’ve got a 50-50 chance of either outcome, and the odds for heads or tails are the same at -105. As for the outcome of the game, both sides might actually prefer to lose the coin toss. Since the 2014 season, the team that won the toss went on to lose the game. The last team to win the toss and the game was the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl 48.

Coin toss odds

Outcome: Tails -105, Heads -105

Winner: Bengals -105, Rams -105

Will Bengals win the toss and the game: Yes +350, No -450

Will Rams win the toss and the game: Yes +170, No -215

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.