Pick against the spread, over/under for Wright State-UW Milwaukee on Friday

A season that began with much anticipation and promise for UW Milwaukee when top 10 freshman recruit Pat Baldwin Jr decided to play for his father has been a letdown for all involved entering Friday’s home game against Wright State.

Wright State Raiders (-8, 146.5) at UW Milwaukee Panthers

The year began way below the high bar Wright State has set for itself with just one win in their first eight games against Division I competition, but have gotten back to their normal dominance within the league thanks to wins in 13 of their last 16 games.

For the currently 7-16 UW Milwaukee Panthers, they will look to Baldwin Jr, who has missed 14 games this season, to look like the top recruit in he program was anticipating as he is averaging 8.7 points and 3.3 rebounds per game on 2-of-17 3-point shooting since returning from injury.

Both teams have issues on defense with UW-Milwaukee 290th in the country in points allowed on a per possession basis and Wright State 232nd with Wright State allowing 10.1 points per 100 possessions more on the road than at home.

Inside the arc is where Wright State has done most of its damage this season with 57.3% of their points coming from made 2-point shots.

With the Panthers 44th in the country in opponent 2-point shooting percentage and Wright State allowing opponents to get a rebound on 28.7% of their missed shots, UW-Milwaukee has the recipe to brew up a Friday upset.

The Play: UW Milwaukee +8