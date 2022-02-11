Nikola Vucevic, Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert headline NBA injury report for Friday, February 11

There are seven games on the NBA schedule Friday ahead of Super Bowl weekend, which is somewhat light in comparison to other Friday slates during the season. There will only be one nationally televised game with Nuggets-Celtics taking place on NBA TV. The trade deadline has now passed, so these rosters are largely set outside of buyout candidates. Here’s a look at Friday’s injury report in the association.

NBA Injury Report: February 11

Cade Cunningham (hip) questionable

Cunningham missed Thursday’s game and seems like he won’t play Friday either. Cory Joseph and Killian Hayes continue to be the guard options for Detroit with Cunningham out.

James Bouknight (wrist) probable

Bouknight is likely to play, but won’t make much of a dent in the Charlotte guard rotation with LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier and Miles Bridges locked into their spots.

Darius Garland (back) probable

Garland played in Cleveland’s last game and he’s had some time off as well, so it looks like he should be good for this contest.

Malcolm Brogdon (Achilles) questionable

Isaiah Jackson (knee) questionable

Tyrese Haliburton (trade) available

Buddy Hield (trade) available

Haliburton and Hield should play, while Brogdon makes a potential return after rehabbing his Achilles. Jackson will be in line for a start if he suits up. There’s a lot of value here depending on how this injury report shakes out.

Tyrese Maxey (hamstring) questionable

Shake Milton (back) questionable

James Harden (trade) TBD

If Harden plays, it’ll likely cap Maxey’s production. Milton hasn’t really done much in this rotation and continues to be banged up, so his final designation won’t really impact the likes of Furkan Korkmaz and Georges Niang.

Tre Jones (illness) questionable

Goran Dragic (trade) OUT, buyout expected

Tomas Satoransky (trade) OUT, buyout expected

Dragic and Satoranksy won’t play as they’ll eventually be buyout players. Jones is questionable after his dental procedure. With Derrick White gone, Dejounte Murray is in line for a ton of work Friday.

Lou Williams (hamstring) questionable

Williams doesn’t get much run but is a decent backup for Trae Young if he plays. The veteran could heat up off the bench for Atlanta and has some value in fantasy/DFS lineups.

Denver Nuggets vs. Boston Celtics

Austin Rivers (hip) questionable

Monte Morris (concussion) OUT

Rivers might play, while Morris is in concussion protocol. Bones Hyland carries a ton of upside here, especially if Rivers sits out Friday.

Derrick White (trade) TBD

We’ll see if White is able to suit up for the Celtics. Boston acquired the guard at the trade deadline but did give up a lightly protected first-round pick to do so.

Patrick Beverley (ankle) questionable

D’Angelo Russell (shin) questionable

Anthony Edwards (knee) questionable

Josh Okogie (quad) questionable

Taurean Prince (ankle) questionable

The Timberwolves have a huge chunk of their rotation listed as questionable. Edwards and Russell are likely to play after taking part in the team’s last game. Jaylen Nowall becomes a nice fantasy/DFS add if Beverley cannot play.

Nikola Vucevic (hip) probable

Ayo Dosunmu (concussion) questionable

Vucevic should be fine, but look out for Tony Bradley Jr. to get some run at center if the hip bothers the starter. Dosunmu is questionable, which will impact Coby White’s final value.

Jalen Suggs (Achilles) questionable

Suggs is nearing a return from his Achilles injury, which is great news for the Magic. We’ll see if he can take some minutes away from Cole Anthony if he’s ready to go.

Rudy Gobert (calf) questionable

After being listed out for a long time, Gobert is finally questionable to play. If he still can’t power through the calf issue, Udoka Azubuike and Hassan Whiteside are Utah’s top options in the paint.