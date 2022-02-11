Mesa Marathon 2022: Start time, course map, live stream, more for Phoenix race

The Mesa Marathon in Phoenix, Arizona is back on Saturday after COVID-19 resulted in its cancellation last year. This will be the 10th annual race and it serves as a qualifying event for the Boston Marathon. Organizers expect approximately 7,500 participants.

Start time

The race gets started at 6:30 a.m. local time, which is 8:30 p.m. ET.

How to watch

Local TV stations will have coverage, but otherwise you will need to hand down to the course to enjoy the event.

Prize money

The top three in both the men’s and women’s divisions earn prize money. First place wins $1,700, second place wins $750, and third place wins $300.

Course map

The race gets near Usery Mountain Regional Park, below the large white Phoenix sign on the mountain. It ends in the Mesa Riverview shopping plaza. The race features nearly 1,000 feet of elevation loss from start to finish. It starts at 2,064 feet and finishes at 1,199 feet. The only climb comes during mile 5, with approximately 180 feet of elevation gain.

Here is a look at the complete course map. The full list of turns during the course are as follows:

Begin south on N. Usery Pass Rd.

Right at McDowell Rd.

Right at N. Ridgecrest

Continue on N. Ridgecrest

Veer Left onto E. Eagle Crest Dr. (N. Ridgecrest becomes E. Eagle Crest Dr.)

Right at N. Power Rd.

Left at E. Redmont Dr.

Left at N. Recker Rd.

Right at E. McDowell Road

Left at N. Val Vista Dr.

Right at E. Brown Rd.

Left at N. Mesa Dr.

Right at E. 1st St.

Right at N. Robson

Right at W. University

Left at N. Center St.

Left at W. Brown Rd.

Veer Left onto N. Date (W. Brown Rd. becomes N. Date)

Right at W. Rio Salado Pkwy

Right at N. Alma School Rd.

Left at Bass Pro Dr. to finish

Who won the last race?

Ben Bruce won the men’s race in 2020 with a time of 2:21:09. He finished 1:10 ahead of second place Zachary Holtkamp (2:22:29). Jaydn Asay finished third with a time of 2:22:35. Sarah Bishop won the women’s race with a time of 2:39:59. Brianna Troksa finished second with a time of 2:41:37 and Kassi Harmon finished third with a time of 2:41:54.