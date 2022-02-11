Breaking down the cut line for the 2022 WM Phoenix Open

It’s a whacky day for the cut line here at the 2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open! Round 1 was suspended before it wrapped on Thursday due to darkness, so the first round finished that before everyone teed off for Round 2.

The first trios put a peg in the ground on Friday at 10:15 a.m. ET for the second loop, and the final groups will be on the course at 4:30 p.m. ET. There’s a long way to go before we find out what the weekend field looks like for the WM Phoenix Open.

How is the cut line determined?

The cut line at 36 holes is the top 65 players plus those tied at the end of that group.

What is the cut line for the WM Phoenix Open?

Right now the projected cut is -1 at TPC Scottsdale, and as we write this there are 72 players on the number or better. While it seems unlikely to get to even in good conditions, it could still inch up to -2 as the best golfers in the world attack a stadium course.

Who is not projected to make the cut?

Adam Schenk fired an 81 on Thursday, so he’s merely getting some exercise today.

Charles Howell III and Jason Dufner hit the house at +4 after the first round, and will have serious work to do to play the weekend. And it’s a bit surprising to see Viktor Hovland at +1, and he’ll need some crooked red figures today to survive to Saturday as well.