Full list of tee times for Round 3 of the WM Open on Saturday

We’re entering the third day of the 2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open, and Pepperdine’s Sahith Theegala holds a two-shot lead at -12 entering moving day in Scottsdale.
Theegala tied for the best round of the day at -7 64, but he sits behind on the odds board with superstars Brooks Koepka and Xander Schauffele in his final group tomorrow two shots back at -10. Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Koepka is the favorite to win the tournament at +340, with Schauffele a tick behind at +350. Patrick Cantlay (-9) at +500 is also ahead of the leader by the books, as Theegala checks in at +800.
The third round of the tournament gets underway on Saturday morning, and you can watch all the action from 1-6:30 p.m on the Golf Channel, as well as full 18-hole complete coverage at PGA Tour Live.
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of the WM Phoenix Open on Saturday.
2022 WM Phoenix Open, Round 3 tee times
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer
|Golfer
|Golfer
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer
|Golfer
|Golfer
|2:45 PM
|Tee #1
|Sahith Theegala
|Brooks Koepka
|Xander Schauffele
|2:34 PM
|Tee #1
|Patrick Cantlay
|Adam Hadwin
|Talor Gooch
|2:34 PM
|Tee #10
|Ryan Moore
|Peter Malnati
|2:23 PM
|Tee #1
|Max Homa
|Alex Noren
|J.T. Poston
|2:23 PM
|Tee #10
|Russell Henley
|Stephan Jaeger
|2:12 PM
|Tee #1
|Abraham Ancer
|Tom Hoge
|K.H. Lee
|2:12 PM
|Tee #10
|Russell Knox
|Matt Jones
|Martin Trainer
|2:01 PM
|Tee #1
|Keegan Bradley
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Patton Kizzire
|2:01 PM
|Tee #10
|Hudson Swafford
|Sung Kang
|Brian Stuard
|1:50 PM
|Tee #1
|Bubba Watson
|Kevin Kisner
|Billy Horschel
|1:50 PM
|Tee #10
|Sepp Straka
|Doug Ghim
|Joel Dahmen
|1:39 PM
|Tee #1
|Sam Ryder
|Brian Harman
|Chris Kirk
|1:39 PM
|Tee #10
|Francesco Molinari
|Charley Hoffman
|Austin Eckroat
|1:28 PM
|Tee #1
|Carlos Ortiz
|Justin Thomas
|Jon Rahm
|1:28 PM
|Tee #10
|Troy Merritt
|Garrick Higgo
|Jordan Spieth
|1:17 PM
|Tee #1
|Martin Laird
|Branden Grace
|Brendon Todd
|1:17 PM
|Tee #10
|Zach Johnson
|Scottie Scheffler
|Joseph Bramlett
|1:06 PM
|Tee #1
|Cameron Young
|Scott Stallings
|Louis Oosthuizen
|1:06 PM
|Tee #10
|Kevin Tway
|Kevin Chappell
|Luke List
|12:55 PM
|Tee #1
|Sebastián Muñoz
|Rory Sabbatini
|Kramer Hickok
|12:55 PM
|Tee #10
|Brice Garnett
|Lucas Glover
|Corey Conners
|12:44 PM
|Tee #1
|Harry Higgs
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|Keith Mitchell
|12:44 PM
|Tee #10
|Adam Scott
|Si Woo Kim
|Stewart Cink