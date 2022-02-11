 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Full list of tee times for Round 3 of the WM Open on Saturday

The third round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open tees off at 12:44 p.m. ET on Saturday at TPC Scottsdale in Phoenix. We have a full list of tee times.

By DKNation Staff
Sahith Theegala of the United States hits his tee shot on the eighth hole during the second round of the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 11, 2022 in Scottsdale, Arizona. Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

We’re entering the third day of the 2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open, and Pepperdine’s Sahith Theegala holds a two-shot lead at -12 entering moving day in Scottsdale.

Theegala tied for the best round of the day at -7 64, but he sits behind on the odds board with superstars Brooks Koepka and Xander Schauffele in his final group tomorrow two shots back at -10. Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Koepka is the favorite to win the tournament at +340, with Schauffele a tick behind at +350. Patrick Cantlay (-9) at +500 is also ahead of the leader by the books, as Theegala checks in at +800.

The third round of the tournament gets underway on Saturday morning, and you can watch all the action from 1-6:30 p.m on the Golf Channel, as well as full 18-hole complete coverage at PGA Tour Live.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of the WM Phoenix Open on Saturday.

2022 WM Phoenix Open, Round 3 tee times

Time (ET) Tee Golfer Golfer Golfer
Time (ET) Tee Golfer Golfer Golfer
2:45 PM Tee #1 Sahith Theegala Brooks Koepka Xander Schauffele
2:34 PM Tee #1 Patrick Cantlay Adam Hadwin Talor Gooch
2:34 PM Tee #10 Ryan Moore Peter Malnati
2:23 PM Tee #1 Max Homa Alex Noren J.T. Poston
2:23 PM Tee #10 Russell Henley Stephan Jaeger
2:12 PM Tee #1 Abraham Ancer Tom Hoge K.H. Lee
2:12 PM Tee #10 Russell Knox Matt Jones Martin Trainer
2:01 PM Tee #1 Keegan Bradley Hideki Matsuyama Patton Kizzire
2:01 PM Tee #10 Hudson Swafford Sung Kang Brian Stuard
1:50 PM Tee #1 Bubba Watson Kevin Kisner Billy Horschel
1:50 PM Tee #10 Sepp Straka Doug Ghim Joel Dahmen
1:39 PM Tee #1 Sam Ryder Brian Harman Chris Kirk
1:39 PM Tee #10 Francesco Molinari Charley Hoffman Austin Eckroat
1:28 PM Tee #1 Carlos Ortiz Justin Thomas Jon Rahm
1:28 PM Tee #10 Troy Merritt Garrick Higgo Jordan Spieth
1:17 PM Tee #1 Martin Laird Branden Grace Brendon Todd
1:17 PM Tee #10 Zach Johnson Scottie Scheffler Joseph Bramlett
1:06 PM Tee #1 Cameron Young Scott Stallings Louis Oosthuizen
1:06 PM Tee #10 Kevin Tway Kevin Chappell Luke List
12:55 PM Tee #1 Sebastián Muñoz Rory Sabbatini Kramer Hickok
12:55 PM Tee #10 Brice Garnett Lucas Glover Corey Conners
12:44 PM Tee #1 Harry Higgs Matt Fitzpatrick Keith Mitchell
12:44 PM Tee #10 Adam Scott Si Woo Kim Stewart Cink

