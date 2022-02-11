Full list of tee times for Round 3 of the WM Open on Saturday

We’re entering the third day of the 2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open, and Pepperdine’s Sahith Theegala holds a two-shot lead at -12 entering moving day in Scottsdale.

Theegala tied for the best round of the day at -7 64, but he sits behind on the odds board with superstars Brooks Koepka and Xander Schauffele in his final group tomorrow two shots back at -10. Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Koepka is the favorite to win the tournament at +340, with Schauffele a tick behind at +350. Patrick Cantlay (-9) at +500 is also ahead of the leader by the books, as Theegala checks in at +800.

The third round of the tournament gets underway on Saturday morning, and you can watch all the action from 1-6:30 p.m on the Golf Channel, as well as full 18-hole complete coverage at PGA Tour Live.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of the WM Phoenix Open on Saturday.