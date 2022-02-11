Rams place OT Joseph Noteboom on injured reserve, ruling him out for Super Bowl 56

The Los Angeles Rams will be without OT Joseph Noteboom for Super Bowl 56, with the team placing him on injured reserve. Noteboom was a backup for much of the season, but did play every offensive snap in LA’s divisional round win over the Buccaneers.

The #Rams officially activated RB Darrell Henderson and NT Sebastian Joseph-Day from Injured Reserve… but placed TE Tyler Higbee and OT Joseph Noteboom on IR. Both are out for Sunday. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 11, 2022

Fantasy football implications

AJ Jackson and Bobby Evans are the backup tackles for the Rams, but it’ll be Andrew Whitworth and Rob Havenstein starting in the Super Bowl. Cincinnati’s defensive line has quietly been solid, with Trey Hendrickson being the most dangerous pass rusher on that front. The Rams should be okay even with Noteboom out, although they will have limited backup options with playing experience if something were to happen to either starting tackle. This likely won’t do much for the fantasy/DFS value of any skill players and Matthew Stafford. We’ll see how the Rams adjust their line, if they make any changes at all.