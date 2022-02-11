 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Rams place OT Joseph Noteboom on injured reserve, ruling him out for Super Bowl 56

We break down the news that Noteboom is out for the Super Bowl, and how it’ll impact the Rams against the Bengals.

By DKNation Staff
NFL: Los Angeles Rams-Minicamp
Los Angeles Rams tackle Joseph Noteboom during minicamp at Cal Lutheran University.
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Rams will be without OT Joseph Noteboom for Super Bowl 56, with the team placing him on injured reserve. Noteboom was a backup for much of the season, but did play every offensive snap in LA’s divisional round win over the Buccaneers.

Fantasy football implications

AJ Jackson and Bobby Evans are the backup tackles for the Rams, but it’ll be Andrew Whitworth and Rob Havenstein starting in the Super Bowl. Cincinnati’s defensive line has quietly been solid, with Trey Hendrickson being the most dangerous pass rusher on that front. The Rams should be okay even with Noteboom out, although they will have limited backup options with playing experience if something were to happen to either starting tackle. This likely won’t do much for the fantasy/DFS value of any skill players and Matthew Stafford. We’ll see how the Rams adjust their line, if they make any changes at all.

