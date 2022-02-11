Rams final injury report and what it means in Super Bowl LVI

The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals match up in the big game on Sunday. You may have heard about it. The Rams are 4.5 favorites over at DraftKings Sportsbook, but they’ve also been underdogs in every playoff game this season. So, here’s hoping for yet another exciting game from what has been an extremely exciting postseason.

The Rams come into this matchup pretty healthy, but will be without tight end Tyler Higbee. Higbee was place on injured reserve today, so isn’t on the official injury report, but is out and will be replaced by Kendall Blanton in the starting lineup.

They also put offensive tackle Joseph Notebloom on injured reserve and called up nose tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day. These shouldn’t be huge moves, but Notebloom is a good depth piece on the offensive line.

Rams final injury report

Out: none

Doubtful: none

Questionable: none

Notable players on in-week report: Tyler Higbee, Joseph Notebloom, Cam Akers, Van Jefferson

How injuries may affect Super Bowl LVI vs. Bengals

Higbee’s absence is the biggest hit to the Rams, but we did see Blanton play well in his absence in the championship game. As long as Blanton can keep playing well, it won’t be a big hit to the overall offense.