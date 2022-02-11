 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Rams final injury report and what it means in Super Bowl LVI

We take a look at the names on final injury reports for the Rams and how it may affect their matchup against the Bengals in Super Bowl 56.

By kate.magdziuk
SBLVI Best Bets | What trends to look for on the DK Sportsbook for Cincinnati vs. Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals match up in the big game on Sunday. You may have heard about it. The Rams are 4.5 favorites over at DraftKings Sportsbook, but they’ve also been underdogs in every playoff game this season. So, here’s hoping for yet another exciting game from what has been an extremely exciting postseason.

The Rams come into this matchup pretty healthy, but will be without tight end Tyler Higbee. Higbee was place on injured reserve today, so isn’t on the official injury report, but is out and will be replaced by Kendall Blanton in the starting lineup.

They also put offensive tackle Joseph Notebloom on injured reserve and called up nose tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day. These shouldn’t be huge moves, but Notebloom is a good depth piece on the offensive line.

Rams final injury report

Out: none
Doubtful: none
Questionable: none

Notable players on in-week report: Tyler Higbee, Joseph Notebloom, Cam Akers, Van Jefferson

How injuries may affect Super Bowl LVI vs. Bengals

Higbee’s absence is the biggest hit to the Rams, but we did see Blanton play well in his absence in the championship game. As long as Blanton can keep playing well, it won’t be a big hit to the overall offense.

