Bengals final injury report and what it means in Super Bowl LVI

We take a look at the names on final injury reports for the Bengals and how it may affect their matchup against the Bengals in Super Bowl 56.

Super Bowl LVI - Cincinnati Bengals Practice
C.J. Uzomah of the Cincinnati Bengals warms up during practice in preparation for Super Bowl LVI at UCLA’s Drake Stadium on February 09, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. The Bengals will play against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI on February 13.
The Cincinnati Bengals will conclude their unlikely playoff run with a Super Bowl appearance Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Cincinnati had some injury concerns over the last few weeks, but the final report features just one name to monitor ahead of the contest.

Bengals final injury report

Out:
Doubtful:
Questionable: TE C.J. Uzomah (MCL)

Notable players on in-week report: WR Stanley Morgan, OG Jackson Carman, DE Cameron Sample, DT Josh Tupou

How injuries may affect Super Bowl 56 vs. Rams

Uzomah has broken out this season for the Bengals, putting up 493 yards and five touchdowns in the regular season before adding 135 yards and a score through two playoff games before suffering his injury. He’s become a big threat in the redzone, so the Bengals would have to look at other options there if Uzomah doesn’t suit up or is limited during the game. Drew Sample is Cincinnati’s backup tight end in case Uzomah can’t suit up.

