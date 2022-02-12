Best value lineup strategy for Rams vs. Bengals in Super Bowl 56

The Los Angeles Rams will play the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at 6:30 p.m. ET Sunday on NBC.

This game features a ton of stars such as Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, Odell Beckham Jr., Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, and Joe Mixon that many DFS players will try to stack their lineup with. But as we see in DFS showdown contests, it is not about the star players sometimes. It also depends which players you have in those FLEX tiers to fill out your lineup.

Outside of the big names, who are some lower-tier value flex plays on both teams that could help you win this Super Bowl LVI showdown on DraftKings? Let’s discuss some options below.

Rams vs. Bengals: Super Bowl LVI

C.J. Uzomah, TE, $4,400

After suffering an MCL sprain in the AFC Championship game a couple of weeks ago, it seemed like Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah’s chance to play in the Super Bowl were 50-50. However, Uzomah said on Monday that he plans to play on Sunday, which is good news for the Bengals’ offense.

The Rams’ defense has troubles defending the tight end and Uzomah’s presence opens things up for everybody else. In three postseason games, Uzomah has 13 receptions (14 targets) for 135 yards and a score. He’s also averaging 10.8 fantasy points per game over that time.

Kendall Blanton, TE, $4,600

If Tyler Higbee is not available to play for the Rams Sunday, then Blanton will be thrusted back into the starting role for the second-straight week. Blanton replaced Higbee in the NFC title game and thrived, recording five receptions (five targets) for 57 yards and 10.7 fantasy points.

The Bengals are ranked 29th against TEs (OPRK) and will have to also focus on the likes of Cooper Kupp, Odell Beckham Jr., and Van Jefferson. Blanton should have a few chances to make some plays.

Evan McPherson, K, $4,000

The rookie kicker has been on fire in the postseason, going a perfect 12-for-12 on field goals made through three games. In the AFC title game against the Chiefs, McPherson went 4-for-4 on field goals made and 1-for-1 on extra points (15.0 fantasy points). Since Week 13 against the Los Angeles Chargers, he has scored 10 or more fantasy points in seven-straight games.