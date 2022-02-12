Sleeper captain picks for Rams vs. Bengals in Super Bowl 56

We have one game left in the 2021 NFL season and that is Super Bowl 56 between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. There will be a ton of DFS contests being played on Super Bowl Sunday, especially showdown captain mode.

If you are familiar with showdown contests, you have a captain spot, which is worth 1.5x points and multiple FLEX spots. If you pick the right captain, along with reasonably priced FLEX players, then you may find yourself winning some cash. Many fantasy football players put a quarterback in the captain spot, since they can bring in a lot of points. However, we are going to explore some other players who could fill that void.

Rams vs. Bengals: Sleeper captain picks for Super Bowl 56

Kendall Blanton, TE, Rams ($6,900)

If Tyler Higbee is unable to play or limited in anyway, we could see Blanton play a major role in the Rams’ offense. The young tight end came up large in Los Angeles’ three-point win over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC title game. The 26-year-old had five receptions (five targets) for 57 yards and 10.7 fantasy points.

In the Rams’ previous game against the Buccaneers, Blanton only recorded two receptions (two targets) for 18 yards, but scored his career touchdown (9.8 fantasy points). Cincy is ranked 29th against TEs (OPRK) this season, making this an optimal matchup for the Rams.

Tyler Boyd, WR, Bengals ($8,100)

Veteran wide receiver Tyler Boyd is someone, who people fail to mention when it comes to the Bengals’ offense, but he is a productive player out of the slot. Boyd only recorded four receptions (six targets) for 19 yards and 5.9 fantasy points. Despite not scoring a TD, he still managed to have at least four receptions in two of the Bengals’ last three playoff games.

If the Bengals do not have starting tight end C.J. Uzomah, I expect we will see Boyd taking his production and playing well in the slot.