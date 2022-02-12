Why did the Rams trade for Matthew Stafford? How did they acquire him?

Just over a year ago the Los Angeles Rams and Detroit Lions set the NFL world on fire with a blockbuster trade that led one of those teams to the Super Bowl.

Detroit and LA decided to swap starting quarterbacks, along with two first-round picks and a third-round pick heading to the Lions as well. It was remarkable, then-LA QB Jared Goff had helped guide the team to a Super Bowl appearance just two years earlier and was just entering just his sixth season in the NFL. While Stafford, a Lions franchise legend was still putting up absurd numbers on an underwhelming team, was headed into his 13th season in the league.

The choice was made because the Rams are clearly in a win-now mode. Rams coach Sean McVay had helped create a roster loaded with talent all across the offense and defense, but Goff’s play had been mediocre at best since their run to a Super Bowl in 2018. With the elite talent on the team aging, LA realized their potential championship window could be closing. So they were searching for an upgrade in QB play and found it in Stafford, who had already requested a trade from Detroit after 12 years with the team and no playoff wins.

It was a match made in heaven as he consistently put up insane numbers despite having very few weapons around him to do it with. The Lions are in a clear rebuilding phase and Goff isn’t a low-tier QB, so they were glad to get a serviceable QB to guide the rebuild and pocket a couple of first-round picks for the future. It worked out well considering the team’s legendary fan favorite already wanted a real chance to win a championship before it's too late. So though it might not feel like it right now, it really was a win-win situation for all parties involved.

Stafford has continued to flourish since moving to the west coast. With guys like Cooper Kupp, Odell Beckham Jr., Van Jefferson and others to get the ball to, it makes perfect sense. He’s tossed for 4,486 yards (the third-most in his career), tied for a career-high 41 touchdowns and just 17 picks.

He’s rattled off three playoff victories and has looked really good in all of them. He’s been a major part in helping the Rams make it to the Super Bowl, which is right where LA was hoping this deal would land them.