Super Bowl prop bets: Best bets for receiving yard over/unders in Super Bowl 56

Super Bowl LVI is set to take place Sunday at 6:30 P.M. EST at SoFi Stadium. The game is between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. This was extremely hard to predict prior to the season, however. While some thought the Rams had a shot, almost everybody continued to count the Bengals out.

Here are some of the best receiving yards bets for Super Bowl LVI.

Cooper Kupp Over 106.5 Receiving Yards (-115)

This postseason, Cooper Kupp has been nearly flawless, just like his was during the regular season. I don't see any chance of the Bengals stopping him in this game. Kupp has had success against almost every team in the NFL and the Bengals secondary isn't the best. I expect Stafford to target his best receiver a ton and Kupp to make a few big plays.

Samaje Perine Over 8.5 Receiving Yards (-120)

All season long, Samaje Perine was usually on the field as a pass catching running back. This playoff, he has actually went over this number just once which was last week against the Chiefs. His 41 yard touchdown receptions turned put to play a huge role in the outcome of the game. The Rams are in the middle of the pack for allow receptions and receiving yards against opposing running backs. I expect Perine to have multiple receptions and go over this number.

Tee Higgins Over 69.5 Receiving Yards (-115)

Tee Higgins has proven to be a great pick from the 2020 NFL Draft. He has a perfect fit in this Bengals offense and has exploded this playoff. Last week against the Chiefs, Higgins had six receptions for 103 yards. With all the focus on Ja’Marr Chase, I expect Higgins to have another big game.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.