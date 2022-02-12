Super Bowl prop bets: Best bets for rushing yard over/unders in Super Bowl 56

Super Bowl LVI is set to take place Sunday at 6:30 P.M. EST at SoFi Stadium. The game is between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. This was extremely hard to predict prior to the season, however. While some thought the Rams had a shot, almost everybody continued to count the Bengals out.

Here are some of the best rushing yards bets for Super Bowl LVI.

Joe Mixon Over 62.5 Rushing Yards (-115)

This season, Joe Mixon was one of the best running backs in the NFL statistically. All season long, he played a major role in the Bengals success. To win this game, the Bengals need to control time of possession and giving Mixon the ball will help with hat a ton. Mixon has been good in the postseason so far and went over this number in their last matchup with the Chiefs.

Cam Akers Under 64.5 Rushing Yards (-115)

After missing almost all of the regular season with a knee injury, Akers shockingly returned from the IR right in time for the playoffs. He’s been decent since returning but had some costly fumbles. He’s also been splitting carries with Sony Michel. With that being said, he’s yet to go over this number. I fully expect the Bengals defense, which allows just 106.2 rushing yards per game (8th in the NFL), to hold Akers under this total.

