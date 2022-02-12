How Evan McPherson could win MVP of Super Bowl 56

The Los Angeles Rams will play the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl 56 at SoFi Stadium on Sunday night. This game is loaded with superstars on both teams, who will make big plays and at the same time put themselves in position to be named the MVP.

However, while the offense and defense gets the most attention, special teams will also play a huge role in deciding who wins or loses on Sunday. For the Bengals, they are confident in their special teams as they have one of the best kickers in rookie Evan McPherson.

McPherson has been dynamite in the playoffs this season, going a perfect 12-for-12 on field goals made in three postseason games, which includes two game-winning field goals. If he can somehow duplicate this type of performance in the Super Bowl, McPherson could end up winning the Super Bowl MVP.

Since Super Bowl I, there has only been one special teams player to win the MVP, which was Green Bay Packers kick returner Desmond Howard in Super Bowl 31. Howard produced 244 all-purpose yards and a 99-yard kick return touchdown.

McPherson, who has super long-shot odds at +15000 on DraftKings Sportsbook, will be looking to join Howard as the second special teams player and first kicker to ever win the prestigious award. However, it might be hard for the rookie as we’ve seen Adam Vinatieri kick numerous game-winning field goals in Super Bowls and it wasn’t enough.

McPherson is currently receiving 6.4% of the handle and 6.4% of the bets for the MVP. In the postseason, he’s made four field goals in every game. If he can somehow top that by hitting five field goals, then you could make the case for him to win the MVP.