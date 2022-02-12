How Matthew Stafford could win MVP of Super Bowl 56

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is the heavy favorite to win Super Bowl MVP on Sunday when his team takes on the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.

The longtime Detroit Lions signal-caller realistically won’t have to have an absurdly major game to win the award. Quarterbacks have won it far more than any other position even when it seemed as if they weren’t totally deserving.

Obviously, he’ll have to win the game, that’s the major hurdle to get over. But the pure optics of a man who consistently put up great seasons with an underwhelming supporting cast coming over and winning the Super Bowl in his first season away from Detroit will probably be too good for voters to pass up. Plus, he’s actually playing quite well recently.

He’s had a great season but has turned it up a bit in the playoffs. He’s thrown for 945 yards, six touchdowns and just one interception since the postseason began. One more game with even a fragment of that production and he should earn the Super Bowl MVP.

His odds currently sit at +100, with just 7% of the handle and 5% of bets going on the former University of Georiga QB.