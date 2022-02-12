Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker odds: Tale of the tape for UFC 271 title bout

UFC 271 comes to you live on Saturday, February 12th from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The early preliminary card has six fights and will start at 6:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+. The four-bout preliminary card will get started at 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+. The main card is tentatively scheduled to get started at 10:00 p.m. and is only available on PPV. The five-fight main card is headlined by a middleweight title fight that features the champion Israel Adesanya defending the belt against Robert Whittaker.

Adesanya enters with a 21-1 professional fighting record and this will be his second title defense. The lone loss of his career came in March of 2021 against Jan Blachowicz by unanimous decision. Adesanya responded with a unanimous decision victory of his own against Marvin Vettori in June of 2021. The string of decision finishes is new for Adesanya who ended the first 12 fights of his career before the final bell. He will want to try to make a statement with this title defense and will look to get back to putting fights away early.

Whittaker has a 24-5 professional record with his most recent loss coming to Adesanya in October of 2019 when they met at UFC 243. Whittaker is also no stranger to decision finishes as his last three victories have come down to a unanimous decision. Since coming to the UFC, Whittaker has lost his submission game that he had relied on to start his career. He has turned his fight style into more of a strong striker and it has resulted in some impressive knockouts, but also a number of judges' decisions.

Here are the betting odds at DraftKings Sportsbook for Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker at UFC 271 on Saturday, February 12th.

Money line odds

Adesanya, champion: -280

Whittaker, challenger: +225

