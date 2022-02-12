No. 22 Saint Mary’s vs. No. 2 Gonzaga: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The Saint Mary’s Gaels travel to play the Gonzaga Bulldogs in a Saturday night conference showdown.

As one of the best mid-major programs this season, Saint Mary’s has been victorious in nearly every game for the last month. They are 19-5 and 1.5 games behind Gonzaga in the WCC. The caveat: The Gaels have yet to face a ranked opponent, whereas their upcoming adversary has crossed paths with five of them.

Gonzaga has been an absolute force once again in 2021-22, but most notably in the last couple of weeks. They haven’t lost a game since their tight battle with Alabama in early December, and have been virtually uncontainable in the 13 appearances that followed. There’s also no telling just how much more special freshman superstar Chet Holmgren can become, but he continues to transcend himself performance after performance.

How to watch Saint Mary’s vs. Gonzaga

When: Saturday, February 12th, 10 p.m. ET

Where: McCarthey Athletic Center, Spokane, WA

TV: ESPN2

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Gonzaga -16

Total: 148

The Pick

Over 148

There’s only one conference team the Zags get fired up for, and the Gaels are usually the only thing close to a challenge to the Bulldogs. But no team in America moves at a pace like the Zags, and they can speed up SMC at home.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.