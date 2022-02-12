No. 12 UCLA vs. No. 21 USC: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The 12th-ranked UCLA Bruins will square off against the No. 21 USC Trojans for a conference battle on Saturday night.

UCLA (17-4, 9-3 PAC-12) has done well in 2021-22 campaign, despite being lined up with one of the nation’s toughest schedules. Johnny Juzang and Tyger Campbell have continued to emerge as an exciting backcourt tandem, and have kept the Bruins from developing any complacency after their exhilarating tournament run a year ago. They will head into the weekend matchup fresh off a 79-70 road victory over Stanford.

Reaching the 20-mark in wins by early February can be a draining chore. Despite COVID-19 postponements, injuries and balanced competition between a number of teams across the country — not a single thing has appeared to impede the organic success that USC’s experiencing at the moment. But this will be the first time they face their cross-town rivals, so to speak. We should see a matchup that will give us more clarity on whether the Trojans are just playing flat-out over their heads, or if they’re truly dialed in for a March miracle.

How to watch UCLA vs. USC

When: Saturday, February 12th, 10 p.m. ET

Where: Galen Center, Los Angeles, CA

TV: ESPN

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: UCLA -2

Total: 138

The Pick

Under 138

Isaiah Mobley is one of the best defenders in the country, and no ranked team moves slower in the half court than the Bruins. First one to 50 wins.

