Oklahoma vs. Kansas: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The eighth-ranked Kansas Jayhawks are coming off a road loss earlier this week as they return home on Saturday afternoon for a home matchup with the Oklahoma Sooners.

Kansas (19-4, 8-2 Big 12) went on the road and lost to the No. 20 Texas Longhorns 79-76 on Monday night. The Jayhawks have one of the best offenses in the country according to KenPom’s adjusted efficiency as they continue to play without point guard Remy Martin, who hasn’t played since January 29th with a knee injury.

Oklahoma (14-10, 4-7 Big 12) lost seven of their last nine games, but they’re coming off an impressive home win over the No. 9 Texas Tech Red Raiders on Wednesday night. The Sooners are rated inside the top 30 in KenPom, so the computers suggest they’re better than their record says. Umoja Gibson is the team’s top scorer with 12.8 points per game.

How to watch Oklahoma vs. Kansas

When: Saturday, February 12th, 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, KS

TV: CBS

Where to live stream online: CBS Live TV, Paramount+ app on iOS and Google Play

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Kansas -10.5

Total: 140.5

The Pick

Under 140.5

While Kansas rates much better on the offensive end than they do defensively, Oklahoma is the exact opposite with a solid defense and an offense that can struggle. The Sooners will look to slow this game down to be played at their pace. They rank outside the top 250 in possessions per game, and limiting possessions will be their best shot for success.

