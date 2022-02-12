No. 23 Murray State vs. Morehead State: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 23 Murray State Racers have enjoyed their status as a Top 25 team this week and will look to extend their winning streak to 14 tonight when visiting the Morehead State Eagles.

Murray State (23-2, 13-0 OVC) remained flawless in conference play on Thursday when putting down Tennessee State for a 73-62 road victory. After a slow start, the Racers grabbed took over this game midway through the first half and never looked back. The story was junior forward KJ Williams, who dropped a career-high 39 points along with six rebounds to power MSU to another win.

Morehead State (19-7, 11-2 OVC) fell in a 48-47 defensive struggle against Belmont on Thursday, falling into a tie for second in the conference with the Bruins. The Bears actually led by 10 midway through the second half but saw that evaporate as the Bruins turned the battle into a true dogfight. With five seconds left, Belmont’s Grayson Murphy hit a layup to pull ahead and deliver a final blow to their visitors. Johni Broome led Morehead with 15 points, 13 rebounds, and six blocks in the loss.

How to watch Murray State vs. Morehead State

When: Saturday, February 12th, 4:00 p.m. ET

Where: Ellis T. Johnson Arena, Morehead, KY

TV: ESPN+

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Murray State -2.5

Total: 132.5

The Pick

Murray State -2.5

Murray State won the previous matchup between these two teams by 11 and has won every Ohio Valley game this season by at least five points or more. Expect the Racers to roll once again, so lay it with them.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.