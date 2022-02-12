No. 16 Ohio State vs. Michigan: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The Ohio State Buckeyes take their 16th-ranked selves into a rivalry matchup against the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday afternoon.

Ohio State is looking to return to winning ways after a tough 66-64 loss to Rutgers on Wednesday. On a night where they shot 55.6 percent from the 3-point line, the second half finish was far less impressive. Up eight points with 3:48 remaining on the clock, the Buckeyes missed nearly every opportunity to put the game out of reach.

Michigan (12-9, 6-5 Big Ten) gets the first of two regular season affairs against OSU in their own building. The Wolverines are off to a much slower start than many expected from them going into the 2021-22 campaign, but Thursday night’s 82-58 thrashing of No. 4 Purdue proves that head coach Juwan Howard’s team is equipped to take down anyone. Hunter Dickinson has been as good as advertised, boasting 18.3 points per game and 8.3 rebounds. As long as the 7-foot-1 sophomore is at full health, Michigan is one of the most intriguing unranked teams in college basketball.

How to watch Ohio State vs. Michigan

When: Saturday, February 12th, 12 p.m. ET

Where: Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, MI

TV: ESPN2

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Michigan -2.5

Total: 141

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.