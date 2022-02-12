Florida vs. No. 5 Kentucky: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The fifth-ranked Kentucky Wildcats will take their three-game winning streak into a home matchup with the Florida Gators on Saturday.

Kentucky (20-4, 9-2 SEC) is one game behind the Auburn Tigers for the top spot in the conference, and they’re coming off an 86-76 road win over the South Carolina Gamecocks on Tuesday night. The Wildcats are rated No. 3 in the latest KenPom ratings, and they could be without Jacob Toppin. He is a solid contributor off the bench but sprained his ankle against South Carolina.

Florida (16-8, 6-5 SEC) will go for their fifth consecutive win, and they’re coming off a 72-63 home win over the Georgia Bulldogs. The Gators are rated just outside the top 50 in the latest KenPom ratings, and their top player is Colin Castleton, who is averaging 15.4 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game - all of which leads the team.

How to watch Florida vs. No. 5 Kentucky

When: Saturday, February 12th, 4:00 p.m. ET

Where: Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY

TV: ESPN2

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Kentucky -10

Total: 140

The Pick

Florida +10

The Gators are highly unlikely to win this game, but they’re good enough to cover a 13-point spread in this spot. It’s tough to bet against a double-digit underdog with four straight wins especially in a matchup where Florida should be motivated against one of the top teams in the country.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.