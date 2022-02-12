No. 20 Texas vs. No. 10 Baylor: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 10 Baylor Bears will host the No. 20 Texas Longhorns on Saturday afternoon in a crucial top-20 matchup between Big 12 programs.

Baylor (20-4, 8-3 Big 12) responded well to a blowout loss to the Kansas Jayhawks when they went on the road and knocked off the Kansas State Wildcats on the road Wednesday night. Leading scorer LJ Cryer missed four straight games with a foot injury and hasn’t taken the floor since January 25th, and there’s no guarantee he will be back Saturday.

Texas (18-6, 7-4 Big 12) will go for their third win in a row, and they knocked off ranked teams at home their last two games including Monday night’s victory over the Kansas Jayhawks. The Longhorns have a top-10 defense in KenPom’s adjusted efficiency, and they are led by Timmy Allen, who leads the team with 11.8 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.

How to watch Texas vs. Baylor

When: Saturday, February 12th, 12 p.m. ET

Where: Ferrell Center, Waco, TX

TV: ESPN2

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Baylor -6

Total: 129.5

The Pick

Under 129.5

You won’t find many teams that operate at a slower pace than Texas this season and with Chris Beard as the head coach, you know they’re going to excel on the defensive end of the floor. The Longhorns rank No. 346 out of 358 college basketball teams in possessions per game, and slowing things down for a low-scoring game will be their best course of action in this matchup.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.