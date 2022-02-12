Texas A&M vs. No. 1 Auburn: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The top-ranked Auburn Tigers will return to their home floor after a loss as they get set to host the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday afternoon.

Auburn (22-2, 10-1 SEC) had a 19-game winning streak snapped earlier this week when they went on the road and fell short against the Arkansas Razorbacks 80-76 in overtime. The Tigers were without point guard Zep Jasper for the second consecutive game due to a non-COVID illness, and head coach Bruce Pearl said he could return to the floor Saturday.

Texas A&M (15-9, 4-7 SEC) has a seven-game losing streak going, and they’re coming off a 76-68 home loss to the LSU Tigers on Tuesday night. The Aggies are rated outside of the top 75 overall in KenPom, and Quenton Jackson is the team’s leading scorer, averaging 13 points per game.

How to watch Texas A&M vs. Auburn

When: Saturday, February 12th, 12 p.m. ET

Where: Auburn Arena, Auburn, AL

TV: ESPN

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Auburn -12

Total: 141.5

The Pick

Auburn -12

The Tigers after a loss can be a dangerous thing, and Texas A&M is not in a good spot. Auburn will be completely focused to get back on track after three days off in between games, and they haven’t played a home game since February 1st. Especially if Jasper is in the lineup, the Tigers should be in blowout mode on Saturday afternoon.

