No. 18 Marquette vs. Butler: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The 18th-ranked Marquette Golden Eagles will travel for a conference matchup against the Butler Bulldogs on Saturday afternoon.

Marquette (16-8, 8-5 Big East) is coming off three-straight matchups against top-25 opponents. The Golden Eagles came away with just one victory in that stretch, but have a pretty solid chance to bounce back with three days of rest ahead of their upcoming contest. Freshman forward Justin Lewis is averaging 16.6 points and 8.0 rebounds.

Butler (11-13, 4-9 Big East) is 2-7 in its last nine games. Their 11-13 record doesn’t necessarily do them justice for how close they play every one of their opponents. A weekend game back on their home floor could be just what they need, following three consecutive losses by three points or fewer.

How to watch Marquette vs. Butler

When: Saturday, February 12th, 4:30 p.m. ET

Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

TV: FS1

Where to live stream online: FS1, FOX Sports App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Marquette -3

Total: 131.5

The Pick

Under 131.5

Butler moves as slow as any team in America, and Marquette struggles to shoot on the road. This is just two trends coming together.

