No. 7 Duke vs. Boston College: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The seventh-ranked Duke Blue Devils will travel to play the Boston College Eagles for a Saturday evening matchup.

Duke (19-4, 9-3 ACC) is certainly a head-scratcher of a team at the moment. The Blue Devils whomped North Carolina in a 87-67 road victory last week, and followed up with a 69-68 dud loss to Virginia on Monday night. Despite the recent inconsistency, this team is built to be a Final Four-NCAA Tournament Championship team in head coach Mike Krzyzewski’s final season.

Boston College (9-13, 4-8 ACC) has lost its last two games against conference opponents, and possess zero victories against top-25 competition. Makai Ashton-Langford leads the Eagles in scoring with 12.5 points per contest. Not much reason to go with the underdog in this meeting.

How to watch Duke vs. Boston College

When: Saturday, February 12th, 5:00 p.m. ET

Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA

TV: ACC Network

Where to live stream online: ACC Network on WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Duke -13

Total: 141

The Pick

BC +13

At so many points this season, the underdogs have been rising up at home when they get a Top 10 team at home. This is a perfect spot for BC to do the same, and the Eagles have won two of their last three at home.

