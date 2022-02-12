 clock menu more-arrow no yes

No. 7 Duke vs. Boston College: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The Blue Devils look to stay atop the ACC while on the road in Chestnut Hill.

By Derek Hryn
Duke Blue Devils forward Wendell Moore Jr. (0) drives to the basket against the Clemson Tigers during the first half at Littlejohn Coliseum. Dawson Powers-USA TODAY Sports

The seventh-ranked Duke Blue Devils will travel to play the Boston College Eagles for a Saturday evening matchup.

Duke (19-4, 9-3 ACC) is certainly a head-scratcher of a team at the moment. The Blue Devils whomped North Carolina in a 87-67 road victory last week, and followed up with a 69-68 dud loss to Virginia on Monday night. Despite the recent inconsistency, this team is built to be a Final Four-NCAA Tournament Championship team in head coach Mike Krzyzewski’s final season.

Boston College (9-13, 4-8 ACC) has lost its last two games against conference opponents, and possess zero victories against top-25 competition. Makai Ashton-Langford leads the Eagles in scoring with 12.5 points per contest. Not much reason to go with the underdog in this meeting.

How to watch Duke vs. Boston College

When: Saturday, February 12th, 5:00 p.m. ET
Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA
TV: ACC Network
Where to live stream online: ACC Network on WatchESPN, ESPN app
Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Duke -13
Total: 141

The Pick

BC +13

At so many points this season, the underdogs have been rising up at home when they get a Top 10 team at home. This is a perfect spot for BC to do the same, and the Eagles have won two of their last three at home.

