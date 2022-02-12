No. 4 Arizona vs. Washington: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The fourth-ranked Arizona Wildcats will travel for a Saturday evening contest against the Washington Huskies.

In the final game of a three-game road trip, Arizona (20-2, 10-1 Pac-12) looks to finish perfect. They were victorious against the Arizona State Sun Devils on Monday night 91-79, thanks in large part to a terrific effort of the bench from Oumar Ballo — finishing with 13 points 10 rebounds and one block. The Wildcats also took down Washington State on Thursday night 72-60, bringing their five-game winning streak to an end.

The Huskies are further down in the Pac-12, respectively. Head coach Mike Hopkins’ team sits at 12-9 overall and 7-4 in conference play. Senior guard Terrell Brown, Jr. has gotten it done on the offensive end all season. He averages 22.2 points per game on 46.0 percent shooting.

How to watch Arizona vs. Washington

When: Saturday, February 12th, 6:00 p.m. ET

Where: Alaska Airlines Arena, Seattle, WA

TV: Pac-12 Network

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Arizona -14.5

Total: 150.5

The Pick

Arizona -14.5

Just because you beat Arizona State, you don’t necessarily get to pick off the other state school. U of A is back healthy, has won 10 of 11, and Washington is just terrible. This should be a pasting.

