DePaul vs. No. 11 Providence: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The DePaul Blue Demons will travel to play the 11th-ranked Providence Friars for a Saturday night conference matchup.

DePaul (12-10, 3-9 Big East) is coming off an 82-74 win against Georgetown, thanks in large part to David Jones recording the first triple-double in program history. The sophomore forward secured 22 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists. The Blue Demons also defeated No. 21 Xavier last Saturday, so we’ll see if two wins against top-25 teams is how they plan to wrap up the week.

Providence is currently leading the Big East with a 20-2 overall record, and only one conference loss to date. Head coach Ed Cooley has the Friars playing at a well-balanced, authoritative pace. There’s virtually no reason why this unit can’t make a serious tournament run this year, representing one of the best conferences in college hoops.

How to watch DePaul vs. Providence

When: Saturday, February 12th, 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: Dunkin Donuts Center, Providence, RI

TV: FS1

Where to live stream online: FS1, FOX Sports App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Providence -9.5

Total: 135

The Pick

DePaul +9.5

The Blue Demons continue to play better this season despite being without Javon Freeman-Liberty, and are trending the right way. The math says Providence has to start falling backwards at some point, and that might be today.

