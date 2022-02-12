Vanderbilt vs. No. 19 Tennessee: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The Vanderbilt Commodores travel to face off against the 19th-ranked Tennessee Volunteers for a Saturday night conference battle.

Vanderbilt has remained quietly relevant in SEC play. Though their ceiling for this season may very well be an NCAA tournament bubble team, they sit at 13-10 overall and just one game below .500 in conference action. Securing wins in three out of their last four games, the Commodores are hoping to steamroll themselves into March.

Tennessee (17-6, 8-3 SEC) has been a top-five performer in arguably the best conference in the country. The Volunteers have secured four victories in their last five appearances, albeit to unranked opponents. As one of the best on-ball defenses in college basketball, they certainly will be a tall task for the traveling Commodores and their leading scorer Scotty Pippen Jr.

How to watch Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee

When: Saturday, February 12th, 6:00 p.m. ET

Where: Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, TN

TV: SEC Network

Where to live stream online: SEC Network, ESPN app with a SEC Network subscription

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Tennessee -12

Total: 133.5

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.