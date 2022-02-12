No. 9 Texas Tech vs. TCU: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 9 Texas Tech Red Raiders stumbled this week, and will look to get back this afternoon when welcoming the TCU Horned Frogs to Lubbock, TX.

Texas Tech (18-6, 7-4 Big 12) got ran out of Norman, OK, on Wednesday, falling to Oklahoma 70-55. The Red Raiders’ winning streak came to a screeching halt and they couldn’t muster much offensively in the second half as the Sooners took complete control down the stretch. Kevin McCullar led with 12 points in the loss.

TCU (16-5, 5-4 Big 12) emerged victorious at home on Tuesday when it downed Oklahoma State 77-73. The Horned Frogs were holding onto a 12-point lead with 5:52 left but found themselves in a tight spot when the Cowboys went on a late 11-0 run. A Damion Baugh jumper broke the scoreless streak and they managed to hang on for the win. He had 15 points and eight assists in the win. TCU leading scorer Mike Miles missed a second straight game with a wrist injury and is listed as questionable for today’s matchup.

How to watch Texas Tech vs. TCU

When: Saturday, February 12th, 4:00 p.m. ET

Where: United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, TX

TV: BIG12 | ESPN+

Where to live stream online: Big 12 Now on ESPN

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Texas Tech -11

Total: 129.5

The Pick

Over 129.5

The total comes down to the TCU offense and the potential to hit the court without Miles for a third straight outing. Even with his status up in the air, the Horned Frogs should be fine offensively like they’ve been for the past two games. 124 is too low of a total to not pass up on the over here, so take it.

